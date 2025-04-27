Lindell's Attorneys Like To Make Stuff Up In Legal Briefs

Mike Lindell has spent the last five years getting into trouble for making shit up about the 2020 elections and the voting machine companies. Feeling left out, Lindell's attorneys are now getting into trouble for making shit up, using AI-generated fake cases in their citations:

According to a report from KUSA's Kyle Clark, U.S. District Judge Nina Wang accused the attorneys for Lindell, who maintains the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, of using generative AI to supplement the brief. In her ruling, Wang wrote, "...the Court identified nearly thirty defective citations in the Opposition. These defects include but are not limited to misquotes of cited cases; misrepresentations of principles of law associated with cited cases, including discussions of legal principles that simply do not appear within such decisions; misstatements regarding whether case law originated from a binding authority such as the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit; misattributions of case law to this District; and most egregiously, citation of cases that do not exist." As KUSA's Clark explained, Wang has threatened attorney Christopher Kachouroff and associated attorneys with the loss of their licenses and is demanding an explanation.

The report goes on to say that Kachouroff didn't even admit to using AI until he was grilled by Judge Wang. Not only did Kachouroff use AI, but he didn't even bother checking it for accuracy. Now, Kachouroff has to explain, under oath, how he went about preparing his brief, including whether he informed Lindell about what he was doing and got Lindell's approval for it.

If Kachouroff thought he was already having a bad day, wait until he finds out that Lindell is broke and can't pay his legal fees.