Walmart Stops Selling Mike Lindell's Pillows

Another one bites the dust for "My Pillow."
Credit: Twitter, Tumblr, h/t Scissorhead D-Cap
By John AmatoJune 16, 2022

In another blow from major retailers in this country, Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, posted a message saying that Walmart stopped selling his products.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, H-E-B and Wayfair all dropped My Pillow in 2021.

I went to Walmart's website and you can still buy his products, but if they just announced it, then Walmart probably hasn't shut off the pipeline as of yet.

With all the money the MAGA cult has put in Trump's pockets, I imagine they've helped sell his products in large part to keep his voter fraud lies alive.

The Walton family has been one of the primary funders of the right-wing lies and liars for two decades, but apparently, they've even had enough of the lies.

