GOP Governor Slams Mike Lindell's 'Crap' Pillows

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) offered scathing criticism of former President Donald Trump and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over the weekend.
GOP Governor Slams Mike Lindell's 'Crap' Pillows
Credit: Facebook Screenshot
By DavidApril 4, 2022

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) offered scathing criticism of former President Donald Trump and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over the weekend.

While speaking at the annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday, Sununu didn't hold back his feelings about Trump.

“You know, he’s probably going to be the next president," Sununu said, according to Politico. “Nah, I’m just kidding! He’s f--king crazy!”

“The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy," he added. "And I’ll say it this way: I don't think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

Sununu also took a shot at Lindell, who has been on a crusade to prove that Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

“This guy’s head is stuffed with more crap than his pillows," he joked. "And by the way, I was told not to say this, but I will: His stuff is crap. I mean, it’s absolute crap. You only find that kind of stuff in the Trump Hotel.”

Before ending his remarks, Sununu unloaded on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

"What is with Ted? You see that beard?" the governor asked. "He looks like Mel Gibson after a DUI or something.”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue