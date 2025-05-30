Fox News Millionaires' Easy Solution: Raise Retirement Age

On Maria Bartiromo's FOX Business program, a panel of very wealthy people wants to raise the retirement age of the working class to be eligible for Social Security benefits because they would never retire at 62.

In a very bizarre discussion, Bartiromo's panel of the rich lied throughout this segment about the entirety of Social Security recipients in order to justify taking benefits away from seniors instead of raising taxes on those who can afford it.

Bartiromo opened up by mischaracterizing the Reagan National Economic Forum study on issues under Trump's second term and did not mention that a majority of Republicans favor raising taxes to preserve Social Security, and instead tried to make believe Republicans want to cut benefits while Democrats don't.

BARTIROMO: In terms of Social Security, 47% of Republicans say they wanna reduce benefits for future retirees. Seventy-three percent of Democrats, though, prefer raising taxes instead. Todd Piro, your reaction?

The MAGA Queen ignored the statistic that said a majority of Republicans, 53%, want to raise taxes to preserve Social Security, but it's Fox Business. Todd Piro ranted like an entitled idiot.

PIRO: I mean, I once spoke to my tax professor in law school, he will go unnamed, and I said, it makes sense to increase the age for people in my generation. Like, I'm not planning on retiring at 62. That's 15 years from now, which is insane to me. But I'm planning on going longer, and I think most people that I know are planning on going longer. The fact that so many — and I'm not saying for my parents. You know, they bought into the system when it was the current age group. I'm talking about for my generation. We have time to adjust, change it instead of, like, raising taxes on me now when I need that money to support my young family. It's insane to me that so many people on the left don't see that.

Is it insane that Republicans want to raise taxes on poor Todd's money? Look at the survey.

BARTIROMO: Why wouldn't they just extend the, the age? Why, you know — MARK TEPPER (CEO, STRATEGIC WEALTH PARTNERS): Yeah, that's the easiest solution. PIRO: That's the easiest solution. BARTIROMO: I agree, wouldn't that be the easiest thing to do?

Easy? For who? Oh, for the Fox News graphic department. People take Social Security benefits at sixty-two because they have to, not because they want to. And when you take Social Security at the earliest possible age, you are severely penalized in the amount of money you receive.

The easiest thing would be to raise the social security tax threshold on salaries since it hasn't been upped since Reagan.

Guest Mark Wealth Manager Tepper bizarrely claimed,"Average life expectancy is probably 90 years old at this point."