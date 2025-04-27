'It Just Happened': Fox News Host Claims 'Trump Upstaged The Pope At The Funeral'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy claimed that President Donald Trump "upstaged" Pope Francis at his funeral over the weekend by meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
By David EdwardsApril 27, 2025

"I think this is the takeaway from yesterday's funeral," Campos-Duffy said on Sunday. "Donald Trump upstaged the Pope at the funeral."

"Are you supposed to do that at a funeral?" co-host Charlie Hurt asked.

"It just happened," Campos-Duffy replied. "But it happened for a good reason, a reason I think actually, ironically, that Pope Francis would have agreed with."

"Because one thing you could say about Pope Francis is he was very anti-war, always calling for peace," she continued. "And that — that meeting of Donald Trump trying to bring about peace in that moment inside of St. Peter's Cathedral is amazing."

"He goes to the funeral and he's still working."

