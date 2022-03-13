Fox Host: 'If I Was Zelenskyy Right Now, I Wish Trump Was In Charge'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday asserted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would rather be fighting a war while Donald Trump was president even though the former American leader was impeached for trying to blackmail Ukraine over weapons.

During a segment on Fox & Friends, co-host Will Cain suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is unaware that Ukraine is not part of NATO.

"Indeed the question of whether Ukraine should or shouldn't be in NATO is the reason we're in this entire situation!" Campos-Duffy chimed in. "So it's not some small little -- we all make a mistake here and there but that's pretty decisive of a mistake."

"This is a shooting war," co-host Pete Hegseth opined, "and we send Kamala Harris over there to reassure the world, to reassure Zelenskyy, to reassure Poland that we stand behind them."

"How is it any different if you have Joe Biden or Kamala Harris?" Campos-Duffy said. "Honestly, if I was Zelenskyy right now, I would think, I wish Trump was in charge or I wish some other president was in charge."

Trump was impeached in 2019 after a phone call in which he suggested that he would not supply Ukraine with military equipment unless Zelenskyy found dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden.