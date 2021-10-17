Fox Hosts Melt Down After 'American Way' Taken Out Of Superman's Motto

The hosts of Fox & Friends melted down on Sunday after DC Comics removed "the American way" from Superman's motto.

During a segment on the Fox News morning show, host Peter Hegseth reported that the motto

has been changed from "truth, justice, and the American Way " to "truth, justice and a better tomorrow."

"What does that mean?" Hegseth remarked. "We don't know."

"If you have an ounce of creativity, you can create a comic book company that buries DC," co-host Will Cain growled. "You can create any type of company out there that actually reflects the views of the American people because increasingly these corporations have left behind the vast majority of their own consumers."

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy said that the new motto made her "pessimistic" about the future of the United States.

"I love your positivity and, honestly, I want to believe it," Campos-Duffy opined. "But I just wonder -- I think these corporations are smart and I think they are investing in the future."

The co-host then linked Superman's motto to "the indoctrination of our children."

"I believe that our generation on up still does believe in the American way," she continued, "that's the goodness of America. I think these corporations are looking at, you know, the future, which are our children and they know that so many of them don't love -- aren't being taught to love America. If you're not being taught to love America at a young age, it's really hard to love America later."

"And you know, Superman was so emblematic of who we were," the co-host said. "And we all kind of grew up with him and this idea of what America was and it's changing before our eyes."

Campos-Duffy added: "I worry about America. I hate to be pessimistic because I've always been an optimist! But it's scary!"

Hegseth went on to note that "Superman already renounced his citizenship at the U.N."

"Did that really happen?" Campos-Duffy wondered.

"One-hundred percent," Hegseth replied.

"He's a global citizen," Campos-Duffy complained.

Cain suggested that parents around the country who opposed critical race theory would also prevent Superman's motto from changing.

"They're not letting tomorrow be ceded to the likes of DC Comics," he insisted.