Fox News Host Rages Because Nobody Asked Him About Pete Hegseth's Drunkenness

Fox News host Will Cain grew angry Sunday at reports that former colleague Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, had a drinking problem.

After The New Yorker reported that Hegseth was removed from two veterans groups for aggressive drunkenness and sexual misbehavior, Cain hosted three "warfighters" who supported the nominee.

"In fact, you know, Will, this wasn't in the New Yorker article, but you know, I was in Concerned Veterans for America, and I was brought in there as a speaker with a handful of leaders who were combat veterans to talk about the role American civilians need to play in supporting our military in the war," Retired Lt. Col. Scott Mann said.

"And Pete said, you know what, keep going, man. Keep talking about this. And I did. He left shortly thereafter, and I was right out the door with him as a result of that," he continued. "And that has not been talked about at all. This is a guy who has stood up for the war fighter through the Afghanistan abandonment."

Cain became angry as he concluded the segment.

"Isn't it fascinating that you worked at CVA, Concerned Veterans for America," Cain said. "They're talking about a scandal and never talked to you. They talk for Vets for Freedom, but they never turned to Medal of Honor winner David Bellavia, who hired Pete to come to that institution."

"They talk about anonymous sources about his drinking, but they don't call [co-host] Rachel Campos-Duffy, Will Cain who sat next to him for five years," he ranted. "It is really fascinating. They don't go to direct sources who have something to say."

"They instead lean on anonymous sources. I think you can see the quality of reporting laid out for you right there."