Fox News Slams Kamala Harris For Visiting 'Meanest Spice Shop In The World'

Fox News hosts lashed out at Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris after she visited a Pennsylvania spice shop that called out the "risks" associated with electing Republicans.
By David EdwardsSeptember 9, 2024

"Vice President Harris is hunkering down in Pittsburgh as she pushes for unity while visiting a spice shop known for mocking Republicans," Fox News host Will Cain announced on Sunday's edition of Fox & Friends.

Cain was referring to Harrris' Saturday appearance at Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh.

He criticized the Democratic nominee for her call "to get beyond the divisiveness and have a little more joy."

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy called Penzeys "the meanest spice shop in America."

"They chose the comfiest, coziest place she could conceivably go, where all of the—the owners and the staff are 100 percent libs who hate Trump," co-host Pete Hegseth agreed. "And they not only believe that privately, to your point, Will, they say it publicly."

The hosts pointed to a statement on Penzeys website: "Going forward, we would still be glad to have you as customers, but we're done pretending the Republican Party's embrace of cruelty, racism, COVID lies, climate change denial, and threats to democracy are anything other than the risks they legitimately are."

Campos-Duffy suggested Harris' stage name could be "Mean Spice" because "Scary Spice is already taken."

"This is the strangest event," she continued. "I get it if she goes there, but then to talk about unity while she's at the meanest spice shop in America, Penzeys Spice."

Cain said Harris' call to end divineness at the spice shop showed her "inability to think improvisationally."

"By the way, this is how the left thinks, by the way," Hegseth opined. "Yes, we need to end divisiveness. And you know how we do that? Everyone needs to think like us."

Campos-Duffy claimed that she had personally learned that lesson while starring on The Real World, an MTV reality show.

"There is no tolerance unless you agree with them," she asserted.

