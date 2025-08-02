F*ck The Republican Monsters Who Are Killing Public Broadcasting

By Susie MadrakAugust 2, 2025

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced yesterday that it was starting an “orderly wind-down of its operations” weeks after Congress passed a measure that clawed back more than $1 billion in funds to the organization. Thank God for the fucking Republicans who are saving us all from the liberal horrors of Sesame Street, Mr. Rogers, and Austin City Limits! Via UAToday:

The corporation disperses federal funds to NPR and PBS. President Donald Trump called for the outlets’ federal funding to be pulled in May, saying “neither entity presents a fair, accurate or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens.”

Corporation for Public Broadcasting employees were told on Aug. 1 that most staff positions would be slashed as the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. Some staff would remain through January 2026 to “ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations,” according to the corporation’s news release.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country,” Corporation for Public Broadcasting President and CEO Patricia Harrison said. “We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”

Trump is destroying every nice thing we have.

We are losing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which has helped educate, inform, and entertain millions of Americans.

Instead, we’re getting a vulgar new gold ballroom, which none of us will ever see.

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-08-01T18:18:22.626Z

Mr. Rogers successfully defending The Corporation for Public Broadcasting from a threatened $20 million budget cut (67% of their funding) in 1969.

Marc Love (@marclove.bsky.social) 2025-08-01T17:56:15.750Z

You could fund 90 percent of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting budget for two years with the public money Trump is going to spend retrofitting the plane Qatar gave him -- which he plans to keep when he leaves office.

Radley Balko (@radleybalko.bsky.social) 2025-08-01T18:09:31.599Z

