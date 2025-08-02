F*ck The Republican Monsters Who Are Killing Public Broadcasting

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced yesterday that it was starting an “orderly wind-down of its operations” weeks after Congress passed a measure that clawed back more than $1 billion in funds to the organization. Thank God for the fucking Republicans who are saving us all from the liberal horrors of Sesame Street, Mr. Rogers, and Austin City Limits! Via UAToday:

The corporation disperses federal funds to NPR and PBS. President Donald Trump called for the outlets’ federal funding to be pulled in May, saying “neither entity presents a fair, accurate or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens.”

Corporation for Public Broadcasting employees were told on Aug. 1 that most staff positions would be slashed as the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. Some staff would remain through January 2026 to “ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations,” according to the corporation’s news release.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country,” Corporation for Public Broadcasting President and CEO Patricia Harrison said. “We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”