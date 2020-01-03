Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Reporter: Soleimani Killing 'Strengthens Those Who Are Radical'

Reporter Cal Perry explains why past presidents chose not to assassinate Qasem Soleimani: the fallout is worse than letting him live.
By Karoli Kuns
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Reporter Cal Perry bluntly described what we can expect in the way of consequences for assassinating Iranian General and leader Qasem Soleimani on The Last Word Thursday night.

"When you look at this from the Iranian perspective, when we talk about why perhaps Obama never followed through and did something like this to Soleimani and keep in mind it was widely understood that he's someone you don't touch because of the repercussions," Perry said in response to a question about why he was in the line of fire and so easily killed.

"But the reason you don't do that is because of this strong response but also because of what it does politically in Iran," he continued. "It strengthens those who are radical and those who speak out against the U.S."

But wait! There's more. "It lends weight to those who want to develop nuclear weapons in Iran to protect Iran from what they would consider a rogue state in the United States," he explained. "That is how this is going to be viewed in Iran and in parts of Syria and Iraq and in parts of Lebanon."

So basically, Trump has now given Iran a reason to develop nuclear weapons, to defy all of the sanctions, and to allow other countries to break the sanctions. All so he can distract everyone from his own impeachment and try to get re-elected by blowing up the entire Middle East.

Remove this man from office, already.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.