Sec. Mike Pompeo Grilled By Reporter About Embassy Attack Claim

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to slither his way through a news briefing about the assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, but he didn't enjoying a smooth slide, thanks to journalists like Peter Alexander. Pompeo, following his Dear Leader the night before, repeated the new "justification" for the murder: that Soleimani posed an "imminent threat" to our embassies in the region. This was all apparently news to the Senators who'd attended the classified briefing earlier in the day, who'd heard nothing of the sort, and were quite put out to hear this intel announced by Trump at his Toledo rally last night.

Pompeo's attempted clean-up did not go well.

ALEXANDER: Secretary Pompeo, if I can, here today at the podium, you said that the imminent threat was a threat to U.S. embassies, you didn't know precisely when or where. Last night the president said there was a was a threat to embassies, including to our Baghdad embassy. Why can you say that here, and the president can say it at a rally in Toledo, but no one said it to lawmakers behind closed doors in the classified setting, as multiple senators have since said? POMPEO: We did. ALEXANDER: You said, so the senators are lying when they said... POMPEO: We told them about the imminent threat. All of the intelligence that we have briefed that you've heard today, I assure you in an unclassified setting, we provide in the classified setting as well. ALEXANDER: To be clear, you told them that embassies were to be targeted. That was the imminent threat? POMPEO: I'm not gonna talk about details of what we shared in the classified setting, but make no mistake about it, those leaders, those members of Congress who want to go access the same intelligence, can see that very same intelligence that will reflect what I've described to you and what the president has said last night as well.

So, follow the ooze-trail if you can.

1. Alexander asked Pompeo why Senators weren't told about the threat to embassies.

2. Pompeo said they were.

3. Alexander asked if Pompeo was accusing the Senators of lying.

4. Pompeo said "We told them what we told you."

5. Alexander: "Just making sure: You told them EMBASSIES were being targeted. THAT was the threat."

6. Pompeo: "Well, let's just say they can go see the info now, if they wanna."

↓ Story continues below ↓

In other words, Pompeo is a lying sack of donkey dung, who is only repeating the tale about embassies being threatened because President Putinpoodle pulled it out of his ass for the Toledo rally (and now his Fox News besties...) — because 'MURICA and BrOwN pEePuL dAnGuRusS.

Happy I could clear that up for ya. And nice going, Peter Alexander. Glad you and your colleagues were able to find your way back to the briefing room after so long.