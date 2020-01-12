Politics
Sen. Mike Lee Twists Himself In Knots To Avoid Calling Pompeo A Liar

We may see some fleeting moments of truth telling from these Republicans, but don't hold your breath waiting for any of them to be profiles in courage.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee told CNN host Jake Tapper that it was "news to him" that there was a direct threat to four of our embassies, as Trump falsely claimed on Fox this Friday, when asked about the classified briefing they received last week on the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

LEE: I didn't hear anything about that and several of my colleagues have said the same. That was news to me and it certainly wasn't something that I recall being raised in the classified briefing.

But Lee literally twisted himself in knots to avoid calling Sec. of State Mike Pompeo a liar after Tapper played a portion of the press conference last week, where Pompeo claimed that "All of the intelligence that we have briefed that you've heard today, I assure you in an unclassified setting, we provide in the classified setting as well."

LEE: I'm not sure exactly what he's trying to say there. I don't recall being told, look, there were four embassies. I'm sure there was a mention of at lease one embassy in that briefing, because there had been an attack on one of our embassies in the days leading up to Gen. Soleimani's killing.

We may have some fleeting moments of truth telling from these Republicans, but don't expect any of them to ever be profiles in courage, or to really stand up to this administration or their party leaders.


