Sen. Mike Lee Twists Himself In Knots To Avoid Calling Pompeo A Liar

Utah Sen. Mike Lee told CNN host Jake Tapper that it was "news to him" that there was a direct threat to four of our embassies, as Trump falsely claimed on Fox this Friday, when asked about the classified briefing they received last week on the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
But Lee literally twisted himself in knots to avoid calling Sec. of State Mike Pompeo a liar after Tapper played a portion of the press conference last week, where Pompeo claimed that "All of the intelligence that we have briefed that you've heard today, I assure you in an unclassified setting, we provide in the classified setting as well."
We may have some fleeting moments of truth telling from these Republicans, but don't expect any of them to ever be profiles in courage, or to really stand up to this administration or their party leaders.