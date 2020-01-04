Chickenhawk Sean Hannity Celebrates Trump’s Assassination Of Soleimani

Sean Hannity was so excited about Donald Trump’s reckless and likely catastrophic escalation of tensions with Iran, he called into Fox News from his vacation with an astonishing amount of detail in a short period of time.

News of the air strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani broke at about 8:42 PM ET. Yet, Hannity managed to “confirm” all sorts of information, from a variety of sources, when he called into his own show in the 9 PM hour – all while he was vacationing. Combined with Leland Vitter’s – shall we say “oddly prescient” - comments promoting military action against Iran earlier in the day, it really should make you wonder about what Fox News knew about this and when.

Hannity sounded more like a giddy press secretary than a cable news host as he provided remarkably complete information he supposedly hastily gathered.

HANNITY: What happened tonight is a massive, huge win for our military and our military capability, foreign intelligence community, in coordination on every level with the State Department, with the Defense Department, chiefs of staff, the president, himself.

Hannity went on to say that Trump was told “beyond any doubt” that American lives were at risk from Iran in the Iraq embassy. “There was a real clear and present danger,” Hannity said. He had an uncanny number of details.

Hannity, who has been salivating for war with Iran for years, didn’t bother to hide his excitement as he pondered the consequences of Trump's major escalation of tensions.

HANNITY: I’m also being told tonight and I’ve been able to confirm tonight that the – right now our military, our state department [the one Trump has decimated], our president – everybody’s on high alert. Every option is quote – I was told – on the table and that American interests in Iraq and the region will be protected. Those are the words, those are the exact phrase I was told.

↓ Story continues below ↓ HANNITY: When you look at - politically speaking, you know, you had one – you had the Biden/Obama foreign policy which was appeasement [but funny, I don’t remember any wars starting]. And $150 billion did not buy any good will from the Iranian mullahs [as if withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement did].

…

Look, if Donald Trump cured cancer in the minds of some in the media mob and Democrats, uh, you know, they’d want to impeach him for curing cancer. So they’re never gonna give him the credit that would be due here.

…

So obviously an ongoing and developing story, but I will say the big headline is this is a huge victory for American intelligence, a huge victory for our military, a huge victory for the State Department, and a huge victory and total leadership by the president. It is the opposite of what happened in Benghazi.

That was an excuse to rehash Benghazi and compare it to the glories of Dear Leader’s glorious leadership.

HANNITY: The same thing [as Benghazi] would have happened here – and I was told that by members in the intelligence community, sources at the State Department and the Defense Department tonight, repeatedly, that this was a real, clear, present danger to American lives.

Hannity closed by paying lip service to the troops he is so delighted are now in harm’s way. “We are so blessed that we have the greatest fighting force on the face of the earth,” Hannity said.

He didn’t say a word about his military-age son joining up to be part of this glorious cause.

Listen to Hannity as he realizes his Iran wet dream is within reach, from the January 2, 2020 Hannity.