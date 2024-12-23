The Matt Gaetz Report Is F*cked Up Beyond Belief

Former Florida representative and Donald's Attorney General Nominee Matt Gaetz's report was just released, showing that he purchased and used illegal drugs and had sex with a minor. The report, which Republicans didn't want to be released, was obtained by CBS, painting a sleazy picture of Donald's AG pick. Scott MacFarlane reports that Gaetz had sex with a minor and engaged in rampant drug use while in office.

"This report's findings determine there is substantial evidence that Matt Gaetz had sex with a minor, engaged in rampant illicit drug use, and violated multiple state laws while in office," MacFarlane said. "The report lists payments totaling more than $90,000 to 12 different women between 2017 to 2020, and alleges the money was likely connected to sexual activity and drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy."

"The committee also obtained testimony that alleges Gaetz had sex twice with a 17-year-old girl," he continued. "The victim told the committee she recalled receiving $400 in cash from Gaetz, which she understood to be payment for sex."

"Gaetz is also accused of creating a fake email from his Capitol Hill office for the purpose of purchasing marijuana and referred to drugs as party favors, rolls, and vitamins," MacFarlane reports. "The report did not uncover sufficient evidence of violations of federal sex trafficking laws, and Gaetz has denied any improper conduct, writing last week that his behavior in his 30s may have been embarrassing, though not criminal."

"The former congressman refused to sit for sworn testimony, only submitting written answers to some of the committee's questions," he added. "The committee also alleged he knowingly and willfully sought to impede and obstruct the investigation."

CBS reports:

Among the report's most lurid findings were the allegations of sex- and drug-fueled parties and travel, including a 2018 trip to the Bahamas where witnesses say he took ecstasy and had sex with four women. "From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use," noted the report, which lists payments totaling more than $90,000 to 12 different women. The committee said it also received testimony that at a 2017 party, Gaetz twice had sex with "Victim A," who was 17 years old at the time and had just completed her junior year in high school. "Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex," the committee wrote. "Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age."

Gaetz bought and used illegal drugs from his Capitol Hill office. It's now understandable why Donald wanted Matt Gaetz as AG. They have so much in common. After all, Donald had Epstein on speed dial. QAnon sure has been quiet about all of this.

In the "It's All Projection" Department, ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourselves for the House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz. The beautiful thing about this is Matt is promising to expose his GOP colleagues crimes, affairs, shenanigans, mistresses, drug use, and scumbaggery. Merry Gaetzmas! — Rick Wilson (@therickwilson.bsky.social) 2024-12-23T14:15:11.170Z