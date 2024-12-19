Looks Like We ARE Going To See That House Report On Matt Gaetz

It is a Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa miracle, friends! We WILL get to see the House Ethics Committee report on Matt Gaetz and his perverted dealings with (possibly) underage girls.

CNN is reporting that the committee secretly voted earlier this month to release the report before the new Congress is sworn in. It is expected to be publicly released right before the holidays, maybe as early as this Friday.

Just last month, the committee voted along party lines to keep the report secret, probably related to Gaetz's nomination to be Attorney General. Things changed as soon as he removed himself from contention after he realized that Senate Republicans hate him as much as many House Republicans do. Womp womp.

The investigation focuses on whether he "engaged in sexual misconduct, used illicit drugs, “shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gifts."

Gaetz put out a statement shortly after the news broke of the impending release:

Matt Gaetz is having a very rough day, folks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/br8GNi76CN — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) December 18, 2024

What an odd statement. He isn't denying anything. Rather, he is trying to make excuses for everything that he knows is going to come out.