Looks Like We ARE Going To See That House Report On Matt Gaetz

In a big shift, the House Ethics Committee has decided to release the report into the investigation of Matt Gaetz.
Looks Like We ARE Going To See That House Report On Matt Gaetz
By Red PainterDecember 19, 2024

It is a Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa miracle, friends! We WILL get to see the House Ethics Committee report on Matt Gaetz and his perverted dealings with (possibly) underage girls.

CNN is reporting that the committee secretly voted earlier this month to release the report before the new Congress is sworn in. It is expected to be publicly released right before the holidays, maybe as early as this Friday.

Just last month, the committee voted along party lines to keep the report secret, probably related to Gaetz's nomination to be Attorney General. Things changed as soon as he removed himself from contention after he realized that Senate Republicans hate him as much as many House Republicans do. Womp womp.

The investigation focuses on whether he "engaged in sexual misconduct, used illicit drugs, “shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gifts."

Gaetz put out a statement shortly after the news broke of the impending release:

What an odd statement. He isn't denying anything. Rather, he is trying to make excuses for everything that he knows is going to come out.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon