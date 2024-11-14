Now We Know Why Matt Gaetz Resigned From Congress

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t because the unqualified Gaetz wanted to study up for the job of attorney general.
Credit: DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license
By NewsHound EllenNovember 14, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress almost as soon as he was named as Donald Trump’s ludicrously terrible choice for attorney general. To be clear, Gaetz is horribly ill-qualified for the job. Also, unqualified. As far as I can tell, the guy Felonious Trump wants to put in charge of our American justice system has never been a prosecutor. But we know why Felon 45/47 wants him. He’ll serve as a loyalty stress-test for Republican senators and, if confirmed, he’ll almost certainly carry out the retribution Trump longs for.

What has been less clear is why Gaetz resigned months ahead of any confirmation.

Punchbowl's Jake Sherman has the answer: It turns out the House Ethics Committee has completed a “highly damaging” report that it was going to vote on releasing on Friday. “Ethics loses its jurisdiction over Gaetz when he leaves Congress,” Sherman noted. You don't say!

I’ll bet money that somebody leaks the report anyway.

