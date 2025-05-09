Who Needs The National Cancer Hotline?

Trump cuts 200 employees and continues to decimate U.S. health services.
By John AmatoMay 9, 2025

Cut, cut, cut.

Too bad we can't cut out the rot known as Trump.

According to the NCI, the Cancer Information Service has been in operation since 1975, providing updated information on everything from support services for cancer patients and their families to clinical trials testing out experimental treatments. The CIS hosts a literal hotline that patients, family members, and doctors alike can reach five days a week—for now at least—well as live chat and an email address. It even connects people to counselors who help those who want to quit smoking (smoking being one of the largest lifestyle risks for cancer).

Now, cancer patients, got a question? Go fuck yourself. You're on your own.

Trump cuts are hitting the National Cancer Institute, affecting a hotline for patients, cancer.gov, advisory panels, clinical trial recruitment.

www.statnews.com/2025/05/07/t...

STAT (@statnews.com) 2025-05-07T16:24:00.023Z

