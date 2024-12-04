Finally: House Dem To Force Floor To Release Matt Gaetz Ethics Report

While MAGA was focused on Hunter Biden's dick pics, who does not hold an elected office, they've given alleged sex trafficker Matt Gaetz, including with a high school girl, a pass. QAnon has been silent about Gaetz's disgusting Venmo history. Still, Illinois Democrat Rep. Sean Casten isn't letting it go even after The Lump's former pick for Attorney General quickly resigned from Congress and then withdrew his nomination. The video above is from two weeks ago, but this issue will not disappear.

NBC reports:

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., is forcing a floor vote this week to require the House Ethics Committee to release a report on its yearslong investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Casten introduced a resolution Tuesday that would force the bipartisan ethics panel to act. Because the resolution is “privileged,” it must be brought to the floor within two legislative days for a vote.

President-elect Donald Trump named Gaetz, his close ally, as his pick for attorney general on Nov. 13. Gaetz also resigned from Congress that day.

But Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration a little more than a week later over opposition from GOP senators, largely related to the ethics probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied he did anything improper or illegal.

Before Gaetz bowed out, the Ethics Committee — five Republicans and five Democrats — had deliberated behind closed doors and ultimately deadlocked along party lines over making the report public. But Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., said Gaetz's withdrawal “should end the discussion of whether or not the Ethics Committee should continue to move forward in this matter.

At issue is whether the panel should release a report to the public about a former member of Congress. The committee has jurisdiction only over sitting members of Congress, but there is a precedent decades ago of the committee’s publicizing a report about a former lawmaker months after he resigned from Congress.