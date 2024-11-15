Rape Survivor Nancy Mace Backs THAT Matt Gaetz

When The Lump named Rep. Rapey McForehead as his pick for Attorney General, Gaetz quickly resigned from Congress, but only to put an end to an investigation over alleged sex trafficking, including with a high school girl. That's called statutory rape, by the way.

So, it's stunning that Rep. Nancy Mace, a rape survivor, would back someone who has (allegedly!) diddled a high school girl. Even conservative Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain's boo, tore into Gaetz, writing that Gaetz is a "sex trafficking drug addicted piece of shit" in a brutal post about the slimy boot-licking congressman.

Regardless, on CNN, Mace went full-stupid.

"I support all of Donald Trump's appointments that he is seeking, including Matt Gaetz," she said. "This is someone who's been very good on civil rights and civil liberty issues."

"He's good on cannabis issues, something that I'm very passionate about," she continued. "He's someone that believes in the Constitution."

Fact check: Mace's pants are on fire.

"And I think that's really important when you're looking at who's going to lead in that department," she said. "And also, Trump is also appointing other folks, including attorneys, as well to support Matt Gaetz. And I support all of the individuals Trump is putting forward today."

"You don't have any questions about the process or concerns about any of the appointees?" the CNN host asked.

Apparently not. Trump is pushing a serial adulterous anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist quack to head the Department of Health and Human Services, which should now be renamed to the "We're all gonna die department."

And then there's Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard, who has no background in intelligence, who Trump named to be the next Director of National Intelligence. The intelligence community is alarmed over that.

Also, there's Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who has said he wants to purge the military of "woke" officials and thinks women should not serve in combat.

Nancy Mace backs them all. And Trump isn't even in office yet, but he's throwing out insane picks for his administration. In four years, we can unfuck everything Trump has done to destroy our country. But for now, we're fucked. Just don't get sick, and maybe we should start learning to speak Russian.