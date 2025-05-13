Rep. Moskowitz: Newark Mayor Was Set-up By Homeland Security

On Fox News Sunday, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) told host Shannon Bream that it appears Homeland Security set up New Jersey Mayor and three members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation to be arrested. It turns out they were invited to, and had already toured, the facility that DHS said they had stormed, which led to hooded thugs arresting them.

This is America under Trump's occupation.

MOSKOWITZ: They were allowed in, they got a tort, and then somebody made a decision on the way out.

Someone in Homeland made a decision on the way out to do this. First of all, one of these members is 80 years old.



So this language, this January 6th language that was specifically used by Homeland, they stormed the facility, that's a lie.

They were invited in to tour the facility. And then on the way out, something happened where they decided to go and arrest the mayor of Newark. By the way, they did this with people who were not badged, who covered their face as if they were on some sort of ice raid with criminals. Not the mayor and not three congressmen.

So I gotta be honest, I think someone at Homeland decided to set them up as they were exiting the facility.

With the Deep State, remember, that still exists, right?

BREAM: Okay, well what DHS is saying is that there was a bus of detainees coming in through a gate.

Again, this is DHS's account of it. And that some of these folks forced their way into that bus where the bus was coming and through the fencing and they got to a security checkpoint.