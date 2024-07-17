McCarthy-Gaetz Feud Continues On RNC Convention Floor

Unity! It seems Matt Gaetz wasn't too thrilled with Kevin McCarthy talking about his ethics complaint during some Republican on Republican action on the RNC Convention floor this Tuesday. The two have been going at it ever since Gaetz helped orchestrate McCarthy's ouster as Speaker.

McCarthy was speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins discussing the fact that Gaetz has an ethics complaint "about sleeping with a 17-year-old," and Gaetz basically marched over and attempted to interrupt the interview and keep McCarthy from talking to CNN about him.

In a clip posted on social media by NewsNation’s Joe Khalil, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) can be seen repeatedly trying to interrupt former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he’s being interviewed by a CNN reporter on the convention floor, loudly delivering the same taunt over and over as he realizes it’s failing to land. “Hey, Kevin, what night are you speaking?” Gaetz yells, physically butting his way into the conversation. McCarthy, who is not scheduled to speak at the convention, doesn’t respond. “What night are you speaking?” Gaetz repeats. McCarthy ignores him and proceeds with the interview, prompting Gaetz to try again: “Are you speaking tonight? No?” A bystander pushes him away from the scrum. Undeterred, Gaetz barrels back in a third time. “If you took that stage, you would get booed off of it,” he yells at McCarthy over a man’s shoulder, forcing the man to turn his head to avoid what appears to be Gaetz’s spittle.

Very awkward moment- Congressman Matt Gaetz tries to interrupt former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s interviews, taunting him “Hey Kevin, what night are you speaking?” pic.twitter.com/vE1W5FvTqH — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) July 16, 2024

“Shut up, Gaetz”



Look how quickly Matt Gaetz backed down after getting confronted for being the grandstanding dork he is!



Listen to how quickly the bass left his voice and he started looking like a cornered animal.



Chef’s kiss. That just made my day. pic.twitter.com/W0HAab2EzB — Free (@KaladinFree) July 16, 2024

Here's more from the article on what happened after he was pulled away:

“Hey,” the man says, getting Gaetz’s attention. “Don’t be an asshole.” Gaetz can be seen shaking his head as the man quietly repeats himself: “Don’t be an asshole.” McCarthy told HuffPost afterward he wasn’t paying attention to Gaetz. “He’s got a lot of things to worry about,” he quipped. “I just hope he stays out of jail.”

Sorry Qevin, but if Gaetz did what he's been accused of, he belongs in prison right along with his buddy Trump.