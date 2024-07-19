Gaetz Looks Like Kimberly Guilfoyle Stuck In A Wind Tunnel At RNC

Lord have mercy!
By Conover KennardJuly 19, 2024

You would think Rep. Rapey McForehead couldn't look worse, but it appears that he Botoxed the f*ck out of his face before speaking at the Republican National Convention shitfest. The Florida Republican talked about inflation, which, by the way, is the lowest among the world's leading economies. And it appears that Gaetz was making a funnny about bribery after he strutted out on the stage looking like a Kardashian.

"Inflation has gotten so bad you can no longer bribe Democrat senators with cash alone," he said while stumping for the felon. "You have to use gold bars just so the bribes hold them."

Yeah, he's talking about Menendez, the greedy assclown that Democrats wanted to step down. If Menendez was a Republican, he'd be offered a spot in the Trump administration -- a swampy administration that needs to never happen again.

If Gaetz does any more Botox treatments, his face will crack into pieces. Not a bad idea!

The Internet weighed in.

It's not just the Botox, but what's going on with his eyebrows? Geezus. Was his wifebot mad at him and told him a super heavy dose of Botox would make him look like a sexy beast? It's weird. I'm sure Kimberly Guilfoyle is jealous.

