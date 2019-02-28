SHOCKER: Looks Like Mob Boss Trump Coordinated Cohen Threat With Matt Gaetz

Every day, I'm reminded in so many ways that we have a pile of Orange Crap in the Oval Office instead of a real president. Like today, when I read this.
You got that? Matt Gaetz is the designated hit man for THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.
Sam Stein joins in:
We already knew Gaetz was a piece of shite. Now we know exactly what kind. He's Renfield to Trump's Dracula, one who will do anything at all to please his master.
Go get 'im, Madame Speaker. Censure him, kick him out, do whatever you can do. He needs to be gone.
Comments