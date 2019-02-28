SHOCKER: Looks Like Mob Boss Trump Coordinated Cohen Threat With Matt Gaetz

Every day, I'm reminded in so many ways that we have a pile of Orange Crap in the Oval Office instead of a real president. Like today, when I read this.

Call happened at just before 9 PM last night DC time, which means that the president was making this phone call as he headed into his meetings with Kim for the day (Hanoi is 12 hours ahead), which of course seem to have fallen apart not long after https://t.co/XmG3ywhEDz — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 28, 2019

You got that? Matt Gaetz is the designated hit man for THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

contrast this private comment to what Gaetz has done publicly - deleted the original threatening tweet, and tweet separately last night "I’ve personally apologized to @MichaelCohen212 4 referencing his private family in the public square." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 28, 2019

tracking timing: the tweet in which Gaetz said he apologized to Cohen was sent *after* he talked to Trump and said he was happy to do it.

(I offered Gaetz several chances to refute the comment to Trump, but he left it at saying he doesn't discuss conversations with Trump.) — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 28, 2019

Sam Stein joins in:

Gaetz told me two days ago he "100 percent" did not talk to anyone in the White House about his threat to Cohen prior to tweeting it https://t.co/rGrBqa88Gx — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 28, 2019

The Florida Bar said that it had opened an investigation to determine whether Representative Matt Gaetz violated its conduct rules when he threatened to reveal what he said were extramarital affairs by Michael Cohen https://t.co/yWylQfJDEq — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 28, 2019

“Gaetz’s conduct satisfied the statutory elements of 18 U.S.C. § 1512 (b). Moreover, given his powerful perch, it more strongly presented the evil the statute was designed to prevent.” https://t.co/W5qJA0VUPO — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 28, 2019

After his Tuesday tweet, Gaetz was asked if he spoke to Trump about the Cohen allegations he was making, and Gaetz said: “I think the President’s a little busy saving us from nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula to be worried about my Twitter feed.” https://t.co/6CbjUxbV8Z

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 28, 2019

We already knew Gaetz was a piece of shite. Now we know exactly what kind. He's Renfield to Trump's Dracula, one who will do anything at all to please his master.

Go get 'im, Madame Speaker. Censure him, kick him out, do whatever you can do. He needs to be gone.