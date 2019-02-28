Politics
SHOCKER: Looks Like Mob Boss Trump Coordinated Cohen Threat With Matt Gaetz

And then he had to come back to the U.S. He couldn't stand losing the media spotlight and has to grab it back.
By Susie Madrak
Every day, I'm reminded in so many ways that we have a pile of Orange Crap in the Oval Office instead of a real president. Like today, when I read this.

You got that? Matt Gaetz is the designated hit man for THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

Sam Stein joins in:

We already knew Gaetz was a piece of shite. Now we know exactly what kind. He's Renfield to Trump's Dracula, one who will do anything at all to please his master.

Go get 'im, Madame Speaker. Censure him, kick him out, do whatever you can do. He needs to be gone.

