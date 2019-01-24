Dems Vow To Protect Michael Cohen, Denounce Trump's Mob Boss Tactics

Mika Scarborough talked about the continuing threats made by Trump against Michael Cohen's family, calling it "really, really big."

"Cohen released a statement saying he put his family and safety first. The president has tweeted twice about Cohen's family, once claiming that Cohen cooperated with prosecutors to protect his wife and her father," she said.

"And another time he tweeted, quote, 'watch father-in-law.'"

TRUMP: He should give information maybe on his father-in-law because that's the one that people want to look at because where does that money -- that's the money in the family. And I guess he didn't want to talk about his father-in-law. He's trying to get his sentence reduced. It's pretty sad. It's weak and very sad to watch a thing like that. I couldn't care less. PIRRO: What is his father-in-law's name? TRUMP: I don't know but you'll find out and you'll look into it. Nobody knows what's going on.

And this:

GIULIANI: It's about his father-in-law. We talked about Ukrainian, his father-in-law is Ukrainian. TAPPER: That's not a crime. GIULIANI: Of course it isn't. The reason that's important is he may have ties to something called organized crime.

"It's really troubling and I just have to say this, it's been in the back of my mind ever since I saw that interview with Jeanine Pirro, Willie. Jeanine Pirro was acting like the mob boss's lawyer here," Mika said.

"And she's asking for a name," Willie Geist said.

"Meanwhile, Elijah Cummings called Cohen's concerns legitimate and quickly denounced what he called 'textbook mob tactics.' He added, "Our nation's laws discourage efforts to discourage, intimidate or otherwise pressure a witness not to provide testimony to Congress. The president should take no action to obstruct Congress's independent oversight and investigative efforts, including by seeking to discourage any witness from testifying. There's more from Congress and committee member Jackie Speier."

REP. CUMMINGS: This is something that should upset every single American. This is the United States of America. This is not Russia.