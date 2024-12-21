Far-right activist Cameron Macgregor explained the Republican Party hauntingly in a fifteen-second span.

"The right is two things: It is Christian nationalism and white nationalism," Macgregor explained. "Blending those two things together is the project that we are engaged upon right now."

Via Perplexity: MacGregor is also described as an entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of Ad Actum, a company focused on scaling platforms that fight censorship and protect free speech. His activism appears to extend beyond mere rhetoric, as he is actively involved in projects aligned with far-right ideologies.

The proof is in the pudding, and the MAGAt pudding is thick with these people.

if you had any doubt of this, President Musk just endorsed far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) to lead Germany.

Only the AfD can save Germany https://t.co/Afu0ea1Fvt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024