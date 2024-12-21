This Is MAGA In A Nutshell

Christian nationalism and White Supremacy make up a deadly mix.
By John AmatoDecember 21, 2024

Far-right activist Cameron Macgregor explained the Republican Party hauntingly in a fifteen-second span.

"The right is two things: It is Christian nationalism and white nationalism," Macgregor explained. "Blending those two things together is the project that we are engaged upon right now."

Via Perplexity: MacGregor is also described as an entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of Ad Actum, a company focused on scaling platforms that fight censorship and protect free speech. His activism appears to extend beyond mere rhetoric, as he is actively involved in projects aligned with far-right ideologies.

The proof is in the pudding, and the MAGAt pudding is thick with these people.

if you had any doubt of this, President Musk just endorsed far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) to lead Germany.

Musk is not satisfied with being the de facto President of the United States. He is seeking to expand his power globally, pushing far-right xenophobes in the UK and Germany.

Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T14:15:27.675Z

Will there be a sharktank?

Jedi Priest (@jedipriest.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T14:25:13.049Z

