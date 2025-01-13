Instant Karma: This Clip Is MAGA In A Nutshell

"God cleared a path." Lol.
By Conover KennardJanuary 13, 2025

A MAGA moron will likely have his claim denied by his insurance company after driving on an icy highway while live-streaming his trip as he and two other idiots sang 'YMCA,' but changed it to M-A-G-A before crashing into the cement barrier.

The driver said, "God cleared a path," before losing control of the vehicle, then BAM! Jinkies, maybe God is trying to tell them something, not that they'll get it. God cleared the path right into the cement barrier.

Do I feel bad? Fuck no, I don't. I snort-laughed so hard. These idiots feigned to be Christians but voted in a criminal and a rapist.

There's an audio of my reaction. I'll transcribe it:

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

They are not only driving dangerously, but they're Jesus-ing wrong. Oh, wait, did I just pronoun him by calling the driver 'they?' That must be a typo because I would never want to offend the Red Hats (wink wink).

Open thread below...

