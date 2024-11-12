MAGA In A Nutshell: He's Like Hitler "But I Voted For The Man"

“He’s good and bad. People say he’s a dictator. I believe that. I consider him like Hitler,” Wolfson said. “But I voted for the man.”
By Ed ScarceNovember 12, 2024

Sure.

Well as Trump himself said, "Hitler did some good things." And Mussolini made the trains run on time, though not really.

Source: Mediaite

A Pennsylvania voter named Matt Wolfson went viral with a stunning explanation of why he voted for President-elect Donald Trump — whom Wolfson says is “like Hitler.”
...
In a new election post-mortem by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Julia Terruso, Wolfson provided the perfect conclusion to an article devoted to explaining why the premise that Trump is a fascist — put forward by Trump’s own former national security advisers and echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris — did not dissuade the state’s voters:

Ok, that's crazy enough, but the Inquirer also published some more details on Matt Wolfson today.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Matt Wolfson used to be a construction worker in New Jersey, and he said his union implored members to vote for Democrats every election. Then Wolfson got hurt on the job, and he felt the union didn’t have his back in the ordeal that followed.

“I changed party as soon as I got hurt and the union didn’t take care of me,” Wolfson, 45, who is disabled and was able to collect early on his pension.

Wolfson, a Scranton resident, said he was optimistic former President Donald Trump would beat Vice President Kamala Harris in last week’s presidential election. But he didn’t expect the Republican to win so decisively.

“I just wanted to give him a second chance,” he said while getting lunch in central Scranton on the day after the election. “We had a pretty good economy before COVID hit.”

Yes, it was all COVID's fault and the four-year shitshow never happened. Anyway, some reaction:

