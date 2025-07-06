MAGA Couple: 'I Voted For Change, But I Didn't Vote For THIS Change'

Canadian-born Cynthia Olivera, 45, accompanied by her husband, Francisco Olvera, a US citizen, who waited outside, arrived at her June 13 green card interview in Chatsworth, Calif., only to be detained by ICE.

“The US is my country. That's where I met my husband," she said in an interview with ABC. That's where I went to high school, junior high, elementary. That’s where I had my kids.”

Ms. Olivera, a mother of three, has been living in the US since she was ten years old and has since worked hard to provide for her family and pay taxes to the country she calls home. And last year, under the Biden administration, she obtained a work permit, which allowed her to work legally in the country. But then Trump, whom both Cynthia and Francisco supported, including his mass deportation plan, became President.

“The only crime I committed is to love this country and to work hard and to provide for my kids,” she said.

ABC found that Cynthia has no criminal history. However, Trump vowed to deport 11 million people, and like most supporters of the President, she probably didn't think he meant her.

“We feel totally blindsided, betrayed,” Francisco said, adding, “I want my vote back.”

"I voted for change," he said, "but I didn't vote for this change."

Right-wing podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump, said of the flurry of deportations, “It’s insane. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers — just construction workers.”

“Showing up on construction sites, raiding them,” he added. “Gardeners. Like, really?”

Rogan previously described the ICE raids as “f—ing nuts.”

Again, though, Trump said he would do this, and we all warned the MAGA crowd. This isn't one of those feel-good, fucked around and found-out stories because it's difficult to revel in the fact that families are being broken up. Francisco wants to book a flight for his wife to Canada to get her out of ICE detention, but the government said she will remain in custody.