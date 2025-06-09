'This Is Not What We Voted For,' Says GOPer Who Voted For This Very Thing

Those leopards aren't just coming for her, but for her constituents.
By Conover KennardJune 9, 2025

State Sen. Ileana Garcia, a longtime Trump-supporting Miami Republican, who co-founded the group Latinas for Trump, is condemning her hero's mass-deportation campaign and blasting recent immigration enforcement actions as harmful.

"This is not what we voted for," Garcia said in a statement on Saturday. "I have always supported Trump, through thick and thin. However, this is unacceptable and inhumane."

“I understand the importance of deporting criminal aliens, but what we are witnessing are arbitrary measures to hunt down people who are complying with their immigration hearings—in many cases, with credible fear of persecution claims—all driven by a Miller-like desire to satisfy a self-fabricated deportation goal," she continued. "This undermines the sense of fairness and justice that the American people value."

People are calling her out on the Bad App, and it has become so bad that she has limited who can reply to her. She voted for the mass deportations, and here they are, just as most of us knew it would be like, and because that's what Trump promised it would be like.

With people disappearing on the streets of the United States, and without due process, this is precisely what Trump promised when he said he'd "be a dictator on day one."

We screamed from the rooftops that he's going to bring the shit to the fan, and try to shatter everything Americans regard as dear: Democracy.

After Kamala Harris said that Trump would be a threat to Democracy, Donald said, ‘She’s a threat to Democracy." This isn't a logomachy; it's precisely what Trump said, and is doing now, Ms. Latina for Trump lady.

