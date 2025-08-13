Looks Like Lumpy Was Sundowning When He Wrote This Post

The leader of the Free World, to say the least, is supposed to know about the world. Donald Trump put on full display his lack of knowledge about the world on Truth Social while whining once again that he's being mistreated.

"Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin," he wrote. "Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, “Putin has already won.” What’s that all about?"

"We are winning on EVERYTHING," he insisted. "The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal!"

"But now they’ve been caught. Look at all of the real news that’s coming out about their CORRUPTION," he added. "They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country. But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!! MAGA"

There is a lot to unpack here, but to zero in on one particular thing, Leningrad hasn't existed since 1991, when the city's name was restored to St. Petersburg after the fall of the USSR. So that deal with Moscow and Leningrad would be a neat trick! And Trump should know this, since, aside from being the president, he visited Leningrad in 1987 with his first wife.

As for John Bolton, the former Trump adviser was not dazzled by Trump trying to force Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already flatly rejected. Bolton laid on a little sarcasm in his remarks, saying that it's "gracious" of Putin to come to the U.S. for the summit, adding, "This is not quite as bad as Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David to talk about the peace negotiations in Afghanistan, but it certainly reminds one of that."

And we are not "winning on EVERYTHING." The economy is in the shitter, as evidenced by the latest jobs report, which was so bad that Trump fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics shortly after it was released. Trump announced plans to take over Washington, DC, and has suggested he would do the same with, unsurprisingly, only Democratic cities with Black mayors.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Lumpy stated that he will be traveling to Russia on Friday. He said that twice. He is going to Alaska. As John Amato wrote, "Did Trump, in the dead of night, give Alaska back to Russia? There are gaffes and then there are *Trump* gaffes."

Leningrad, Russia, Alaska, they're the same thing, right?

Leningrad? Wow. Is ANYONE in the press going to mention this? — Merritt kelly (@merrittkelly1.bsky.social) 2025-08-13T12:48:00.109Z

Okay looked up the dates and Leningrad was changed back to St. Petersburg in 1991, which makes sense as up until then it was the Soviet Union which Donnie visited often. On another note, someone with advanced dementia often confuses timeframes with a distant time in the past. — 🇺🇦Schadenfreude's Cat🇺🇦 (@acciostickthing.bsky.social) 2025-08-13T12:44:22.790Z