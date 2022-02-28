Ukraine Amb: Putin Should Kill Himself In A Bunker Like Hitler In 1945

Speaking to a General Assembly Emergency Meeting, Ukraine Ambassador to the US Kyslytsya said, if Putin has a death wish he should take his own life.
By John AmatoFebruary 28, 2022

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations told the U.N. General Assembly Emergency Meeting that if Putin wants to die, he should emulate Hitler and pull the trigger himself in a bunker.

Sergiy Kyslytsya blamed Russia, and Russia only, for the invasion of Ukraine -- and equated it to the Nazi party and WWII.

Kyslytsya was especially aghast at the Russian dictator after Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces to be put on alert Sunday.

Kyslytsya said, "What a madness. If [Putin] wants to kill himself, he doesn’t need to use [a] nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945.”

The anger that the people of Ukraine feel is palpable. They are putting up a valiant fight against Russia and the world is with them.

Mostly. Except for Fox News and other GOP members of Congress that look up to Putin as a hero.

At least one protestor agrees:

