Trump Now Admits Putin Played Him, But 'He Didn't Fool Me'

Donald Trump explained to the press from the White House how Vladimir Putin continually pulled the wool over his eyes by being nice to him during his talks about a peace deal against Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump announced that if there is no peace deal within fifty days, he's going to implement very severe tariffs against Russia as some sort of punishment.

Trump mocked other presidents for being fooled by Putin, but in his rambling response, he admitted he's been fooled more than those he attacked. Even Melania knew he was being played before he did.

REPORTER: How did you deliver this news to Putin, sir? How did you tell Putin this was coming? TRUMP: I speak to him a lot about getting this thing done. And I always hang up and say, well, that was a nice phone call. And then missiles launched into Kiev or some other city, and I said, 'Strange.' And after that happens three or four times, you say, the talk doesn't mean anything.

How many times does it take for Trump to realize he's a chump? At least four times.

Gotcha.

TRUMP: My conversations with him are always very pleasant. And I say, isn't that a very lovely conversation? And then the missiles go off that night. I go home. I tell the First Lady and I spoke to Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation. She said, 'Oh, really? Another city was just hit.'

Wait, should Melania lead the peace talks?

TRUMP: So it's like, look, he's I don't want to say he's an assassin, but he's a tough guy. It's been proven over the years.



He's fooled a lot of people. He fooled Bush. He fooled a lot of people. He fooled Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, he didn't fool me. But what I do say is that at a certain point, you know, ultimately, talk doesn't talk. It's got to be action. It's got to be results. And I hope he does it.

Putin didn't have to work very hard to fool Trump.

All it takes is to stroke his ego, and it's on. The art of the deal maker is a patsy,

An easy mark, a rube, a dupe, a stooge.

If Trump were seriously thinking of punishing Russi,a he would have implemented his very severe tariffs today.

Trump has no issues attacking our allies with his ridiculous tariffs every day, but with Putin. He gives him almost 2 months.

I imagine when that deadline passes, he'll give him an extension.