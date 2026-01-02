Choose: Mamdani's Affordability For Millions Or Elon's Ego?

Mamdani vs Musk seems to be on, and by God, it’s difficult picking sides! Per usual, Elon can’t shut his colossal, pablum-emitting-cake-hole. The Ketamine Kid likes to ratchet up Russian disinfo while bullying any non-single-cell organism on the (dis)information platform he bought and renamed X. Ya know, because of all his similarities to Malcolm.

Democrats should SO want this fight: On one side: A social democratic vision of real democracy, affordability, and an economy for all Americans. Prioritizing a return of privacy, freedom from masked goons, guaranteed healthcare, affordable housing, and family leave-for-all.

On the other: A Nazi-loving, crony-capitalist oligarch handed our tax dollars to tank companies and spew vile shit. With an obscene trillion-dollar pay package from pals he installed on the Tesla board. Trump tax cuts and subsidies for malfunctioning cyber trucks stolen from SNAP and Medicaid for sick and starving children.

