Choose: Mamdani's Affordability For Millions Or Elon's Ego?

Democrats should SO want this fight...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 2, 2026

Mamdani vs Musk seems to be on, and by God, it’s difficult picking sides! Per usual, Elon can’t shut his colossal, pablum-emitting-cake-hole. The Ketamine Kid likes to ratchet up Russian disinfo while bullying any non-single-cell organism on the (dis)information platform he bought and renamed X. Ya know, because of all his similarities to Malcolm.

Democrats should SO want this fight: On one side: A social democratic vision of real democracy, affordability, and an economy for all Americans. Prioritizing a return of privacy, freedom from masked goons, guaranteed healthcare, affordable housing, and family leave-for-all.

On the other: A Nazi-loving, crony-capitalist oligarch handed our tax dollars to tank companies and spew vile shit. With an obscene trillion-dollar pay package from pals he installed on the Tesla board. Trump tax cuts and subsidies for malfunctioning cyber trucks stolen from SNAP and Medicaid for sick and starving children.

Watch the video and read the rest of the piece at the Blue Amp Media Substack for the whole story!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon