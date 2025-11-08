Watters Tells Struggling College Grads To Quit Buying DoorDash And 'Learn How To Cook'

Jesse Watters continues to prove he's the biggest red-baiting, misogynistic. loud mouthed asshole on Fox, which is saying something given the company he keeps.

The Five was apparently live for their Fox Nation Patriot Awards this Thursday, and Watters managed to tie in Nancy Pelosi's retirement from the House, along with yet another red-baiting screed against New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, into a ridiculous made up attack on college students having trouble finding work in New York and blame them for their own financial struggles.

Here's Watters response to Tarlov discussing the disastrous election results and how bad it was for Trump.

WATTERS: Donald Trump is blessed with the best enemies. The minute Nancy Pelosi leaves San Francisco, commie Mamdani comes into New York City. Muslim, immigrant, short, beard. He wants to legalize prostitution, injection sites, government-run grocery stores. I cannot wait to send Johnny there. What is a government-run grocery store? Nobody even knows. The guy can't even bench press 135 pounds. He is going to be mayor of New York City. What is he going to throw out the first pitch at a Yankee game? Let's see it. What is he going to go to a funeral when one of these NYPD officers passes away? I doubt it. Could you see him standing next to Donald Trump on 9-11? Absolutely not. This guy's in way over his head. Yes, he did talk about the cost of living, but he has no policies that's going to do anything about it. If you let Trump deport the two million illegals that poured into this city, that's going to bring rent down. If you build more housing and apartments, that'll bring rent down. If you build pipelines and bring power plants back online, that'll bring utility costs down. Jessica, it's something called supply and demand. I read about it when I was in college. I'm not sure you did. I know commie Mamdani did not. One of the things you also need to do, it's not just the government, the people that live here that got women's studies degrees from Swarthmore that now can't get a good paying entry level job in the city, they need to not DoorDash $30 hamburgers, instead maybe go walk around the block and pick it up for six bucks. Or maybe, just maybe learn how to cook. [...] I learned how to cook... I learned.

So says the nepo-baby with a history degree that got his start as Bill O'Reilly's henchman. Sorry Jesse, but not everyone is lucky enough to make living being overpaid off of wingnut welfare for their entire life.

h/t Acyn