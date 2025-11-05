Hugh Hewitt Predicts Mamdani Will Cause 'International Incidents'

More red-baiting from the liars on Fox not "news" over Zohran Mamdani's election in New York City. Fox regular Hugh Hewitt made an appearance on Jesse Watters' show during their election coverage this Tuesday night, where everyone on Fox spent the better part of their time fearmongering over Mamdani than covering the rest of the really bad results for Republicans in segments like this one.

Here's the back and forth with Watters and Hewitt, with the two of them conflating socialism and communism (as they always do on there) and carrying on about the possibility of criminal Netanyahu being arrested and publicly owned grocery stores.

WATTERS: Hugh, what does it say about the Democratic Party that they have let a communist sneak up on them and, you know, potentially take the mayor's office in New York City?

HEWITT: It says a lot of bad news for them, Jesse, and good evening to you. I think the silver lining for Republicans, it's to be a bad night. The tides of politics run against the party that's in power in the off year, and this goes back decades.

So it's going to be a bad night for Republicans, but it's going to be a bad hangover for Democrats, because Comrade Mamdani is not just a communist. He's an anti-Semitic communist, and he is going to cause international incidents.

He doesn't know how to run anything. I keep making this point to people. He's run at most an office of 10 people. 300,000 people work for the city of New York. I know it's hard to believe when 155,000 people work for the entire state government in New York. 300,000 people have worked for Manhattan and the four other boroughs.

So I'm telling you, it's a disaster that's gonna unfold in real time if he pulls it out tonight. I did everything I could to persuade my audience to vote for Andrew Cuomo, as did President Trump, because I really think it's not good for the country, but it's horrible for the Democratic Party that he's their new brand.

WATTERS: I mean, he could arrest Netanyahu if he ever came to the United Nations. I think those are the kind of international incidents you're talking about.

The government-run grocery store, what exactly is that? What does that mean?

HEWITT: It means the empty shelves of the Soviet Union. You know, when you used to bring a communist to the United States and took them to the average supermarket on the average corner, they were overwhelmed by choice. And the American supermarket is, in fact, the glory of capitalism on full display, even if you just walk down the cereal aisle.

A government-run supermarket in New York is going to be the least likely place to have diversity or quality or freshness. I'm not going to ever shop there when I'm in Manhattan. I don't know if you're going to shop there. It's not going to work. It hasn't worked since Marx wrote his book. It doesn't work. And so...

WATTERS: It's definitely not MAHA.

HEWITT: ... I guess New York's going to learn it again. Yeah, it just doesn't work.