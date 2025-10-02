Petty Jerk Ted Cruz Calls Mamdani A 'Jihadist' On Kudlow

So much for "toning down the rhetoric" Cancun Cruz:

Cruz appeared on Wednesday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, where Larry Kudlow noted that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the application for a new stock exchange based in Texas.

Mamdani, a member of the state assembly, won the Democratic primary in June, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running a third-party bid in the general election. Mayor Eric Adams, who has been plagued by scandals that include a now-dropped indictment for bribery, ended his reelection bid this week.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani of being a “jihadist” and a “Marxist,” while also alleging that the New York Stock Exchange is “woke.”

Here's the full exchange with Kudlow and Cruz:

KUDLOW: Texas developing a stock exchange. Texas wins SEC approval for a new stock exchange that will challenge New York stock exchange up here in the blue state of New York. And here's another one for you. You may have seen it in the paper. JPMorgan, the great banking operation, has now more employees in Texas than it does in New York.

And of course, we're about to elect a socialist mayor. In a word, Senator Cruz, because I've gone way over with you, because I love talking to you so much, in a word, what's happening here?

CRUZ: Look, what's happening is New York is run by crazy people, Mamdami if he's elected is a Marxist and you are going to see people who believe in free enterprise, people who believe in property rights, people who don't want a jihadist radical who wants to defund the police fleeing New York City and coming, many coming to Texas.

Look, I think that the Texas Wall Street or it's colloquially known as Y'all Street, which I think is pretty funny, I think that's going to be a powerhouse that if you want to go and not have a woke stock exchange trying to impose political ideology on you, but instead simply have an avenue to raise capital, Texas is going to be the place to do it.

I wrote a comment urging the SEC to grant this approval and I think you are seeing, you're seeing all sorts of particularly financial players coming to Texas, and I got to say, by the way, Larry, this show sure would look good broadcast from the great state of Texas.

KUDLOW: Yeah, well, you know what I mean, I'm open to it. Senator Ted Cruz, we appreciate your time very much, sir.