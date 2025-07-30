Ted Cruz Claims Dems ‘Want More Child Molesters.' Epstein Epstein Epstein

All they have are lies, projection and distraction. Someone tell Cancun Ted to talk to us when he wants to do something about the current occupant of the White House.

While discussing the mass shooting in New York this Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz used the occasion to attack Democratic mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani and lie about his positions on policing and gun control, while accusing Democrats of wanting more child molesters in the United States and pushing for more guns as a solution to mass shootings.

HANNITY: Not an issue in Texas, whether or not people have the right to keep and bear arms, Senator.

CRUZ: That that is absolutely right, and if you want to stop violent crime, the way you do it is you support law enforcement, you support the police.

The way you do it is you support the Second Amendment and the right, the constitutional right every one of us has to defend ourselves, to defend our family, to defend our children.

And I got to say every time I hear Democrats posturing after there is is a mass murder, their immediate answer is not to go after the criminals, not to stop the violent murderers, but instead to disarm law abiding citizens.



And these are the same Democrats that spent 4 years with wide open borders. They were perfectly happy to have 12 million illegal immigrants flood into this country, and today, the Senate Democrats, what do they do?

They fly down to El Salvador and they have daiquiris with MS-13 members with violent criminals, with human traffickers, and the position of today's Democrat Party is they want more illegal immigrants in America, more murderers in America, more child molesters in America, more gang members in America, and that is not hyperbole.

That is what they are advocating for and instead, what do they want to do? They want to abolish ICE and you put up Comrade Mamdani. What he wants to do is abolish the New York Police Department.

Well, there will be a whole lot more murders in New York City if Comrade Mamdani is elected, and they're perfectly fine with that as long as he gets to take away your constitutional rights.