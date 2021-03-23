Politics
Cancun Cruz Flips Out: 'Saying Thoughts And Prayers' Is His Right

Cancun Cruz has a RIGHT to say "thoughts and prayers" if there's a mass shooting, dangit! "Now excuse me while I go talk to Fox News about the fake border 'crisis.'"
Sen. Ted Cruz feigned outrage for being called out by Democratic colleagues for only issuing Republican's hallmark response of 'thoughts and prayers' after every mass shooting.

Before blowing up, Cancún Cruz lied during the Senate hearing, claiming that a million times a year Americans have defended their families using guns. And if we put common-sense gun regulations into place then that will lead to more deaths because these families would be unarmed.

Huh?

How will the proposed new common-sense gun laws take away guns from Americans, Mr. Cancun?

And what, every one of these families had an AR 15 lying around to fend off would-be attackers?

Of course the odious Senator from Texas offered up no statistics or real information, just hyperbolic bloviation.

In reality: "The latest data show that people use guns for self-defense only rarely. According to a Harvard University analysis of figures from the National Crime Victimization Survey, people defended themselves with a gun in nearly 0.9 percent of crimes from 2007 to 2011.David Hemenway, who led the Harvard research, argues that the risks of owning a gun outweigh the benefits of having one in the rare case where you might need to defend yourself."

Liar. liar.

And then Cancun Cruz turned to whipping up MAGA evangelicals.

"By the way, I don't apologize for the thoughts or prayers," he said.

"Because I will lift up in prayer for people who are hurting and I believe in the power of prayer. And the contempt of Democrats for prayers is an odd sociological thing."

Whether you believe in prayer or not is beside the point. Many Democrats believe in prayer, religion, or some spirituality. I know many atheists who are better people and have more conscience and decency then these supposed Christians, who use religion as a political club.

The problem is that the only actual solution Republicans offer up, outside of meaningless legislation against criminals, are greeting card condolences of "thoughts and prayers."

By the way, Cruz had time to leave the hearing and run to Fox News to attack Vice President Kamala Harris's laugh.]

