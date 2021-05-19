Politics
Ted Cruz Slapped Down After Joking About 'Awesome' Cancun Vacation

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) faced a scolding online on Tuesday after he joked about "awesome" Cancun vacations.
Ted Cruz Slapped Down After Joking About 'Awesome' Cancun Vacation
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) faced a scolding online on Tuesday after he joked about "awesome" Cancun vacations.

Earlier this year, Cruz fled to Cancun as Texas was facing massive power outages due to a winter storm.

The senator was defiant about the vacation as he shared a tweet promoting "awesome" trips to Cancun on Tuesday.

But commenters quickly pointed out that many suffered as a result of the deadly winter storm.

"A child froze to death," one person replied, referring to an 11-year-old boy who died in a freezing mobile home.

"Don't think your constituents find your sense of humor appealing after you abandoned them in a time of crisis," another commenter agreed.

Read some of the responses below.

