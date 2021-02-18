Ted Cruz Requests Police Escort Through Houston Airport Terminal

Sensing there will be "trouble" (ie reporters there to ask him wtf he was doing travelling to Cancun when Texas is in the middle of a crisis), Ted Cruz asked for police protection, as any coward in his position would do.

Source: NBC News

The Houston Police Department confirmed to NBC that Cruz’s staff contacted them on Wednesday afternoon to assist him in his arrival and movements through Houston's international airport.

“They reached out to us, let us know that he was going to be arriving and could we assist, so upon his arrival to the Houston airport we monitored his movements,” a police department spokesperson told NBC.

The reports come as millions of people across Texas have been struggling without power and heat and suffered water system disruptions for several days amid record-low temperatures.

The state Democratic Party has called on Cruz to resign from Congress because of the situation, tweeting, “Texans are dying and you’re on a flight to Cancun. #TedCruzRESIGN.”

State Rep. Gene Wu tweeted late Wednesday, “Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?” and showed an image of Cruz walking down the aisle of a plane he was boarding.