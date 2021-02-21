Twitter Mocks Ted Cruz's Shameless Pandering

In a perverse sort of way, you have to admire the utter gall and shamelessness of someone of the ilk of Ted Cruz. Though he abandoned the people of Texas he purportedly represents to slink off to Cancun, Mexico to frolic in the sun on a beach, he hastily beat a retreat back when he was found out, just in time for a photo op of him handing out water to beleaguered Texas residents.

Source: Yahoo News



Sen. Ted Cruz is being mocked for posting pictures of himself loading water bottles into a vehicle as he seeks to repair the political damage from jetting off to Cancun for a family vacation during the winter storms that devastated Texas. Cruz posted the pictures Saturday night showing him loading packs of water into a car in an empty parking lot under the hashtag #TexasStrong.

Millions of people in Texas are facing water shortages because freezing temperatures burst water pipes, while low water pressure has made tap water unsafe to drink in other areas, reported The Associated Press. The images were posted as Cruz faced fierce criticism for traveling to Mexico's Cancun beach resort on Wednesday as winter storms tore through Texas, leaving at least 47 dead. And there was more criticism for Cruz after he posted the pictures, which some said appeared to be staged.

I'm glad someone in Ted Cruz's Senate office finally instructed him on how to fake compassion, humanity, and creating the illusion that he cares about the people he was elected to serve. https://t.co/6JuuzUzpf2 — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) February 21, 2021

First you abandon your constituents, now they are crisis photo opps to you? Do you have any shame at all @tedcruz? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 21, 2021

Even conservative Bill Kristol mocked Cruz's shamelessness.