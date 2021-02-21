Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Twitter Mocks Ted Cruz's Shameless Pandering

After 'Cancun Cruz' posted pictures of himself handing out water yesterday back in Texas, Twitter let him have it.
By Ed Scarce
Twitter Mocks Ted Cruz's Shameless Pandering
Image from: Twitter

In a perverse sort of way, you have to admire the utter gall and shamelessness of someone of the ilk of Ted Cruz. Though he abandoned the people of Texas he purportedly represents to slink off to Cancun, Mexico to frolic in the sun on a beach, he hastily beat a retreat back when he was found out, just in time for a photo op of him handing out water to beleaguered Texas residents.

Source: Yahoo News

Sen. Ted Cruz is being mocked for posting pictures of himself loading water bottles into a vehicle as he seeks to repair the political damage from jetting off to Cancun for a family vacation during the winter storms that devastated Texas.

Cruz posted the pictures Saturday night showing him loading packs of water into a car in an empty parking lot under the hashtag #TexasStrong.

Millions of people in Texas are facing water shortages because freezing temperatures burst water pipes, while low water pressure has made tap water unsafe to drink in other areas, reported The Associated Press.

The images were posted as Cruz faced fierce criticism for traveling to Mexico's Cancun beach resort on Wednesday as winter storms tore through Texas, leaving at least 47 dead.

And there was more criticism for Cruz after he posted the pictures, which some said appeared to be staged.

Even conservative Bill Kristol mocked Cruz's shamelessness.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team