While Texans Freeze, Ted Cruz Heads To Cancún

So while millions of Texans are without heat or power, Texas Senator Ted Cruz thought it was an opportune time to take the family to Cancún, Mexico where the temperature will be around 80F and sunny, of course.

Source: KSAT

Photos circulating on Twitter late Wednesday purport to show Texas Senator Ted Cruz on a flight to Cancun, Mexico, during the state‘s historic disaster. The images show a man with a striking similarity to Cruz in an airport and on a plane. Cruz’s office didn‘t respond to a request for comment but this story will be updated if they do. Other reporters said they had reached out as well but not heard back. Some Twitter sleuths claimed they matched a mask, glasses, a ring, tennis shoes and headphones to past social media posts. One photo appears to show Cruz’s wife - who has appeared on national television - at his side. One sleuth cited clues from a photo that puts Cruz inside the Houston International Airport near the terminal for a United flight to Cancun at 4:10 p.m.

It appears in the middle of the worst energy crisis in the history of Texas, @tedcruz is on his way to Cancun with his family. pic.twitter.com/aEdiqdn70j — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 18, 2021

Keith Edwards, a Democratic operative who worked on Georgia Senator Jon Ossof’s campaign had multiple people confirm that it was indeed Ted Cruz.

I now have multiple people DMing me, confirming he was on their flight to Cancun today 👀 https://t.co/B6aikULyZ6 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 18, 2021

And confirmed.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Texas state Rep. Gene Wu was livid.

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

As were multiple A-list celebrities who made sure the world knows what Cruz is doing. #WhatAPOS was trending because of Ted Cruz.

While @tedcruz was flying to Cancun @BetoORourke was actually in Texas making wellness-check- phone-calls.



I know this because I was on the zoom—also making calls— and watching him work his ass off for his fellow Texans.



We need more leaders who lead from a place of love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz tweeting a glowing tribute to Rush Limbaugh from a resort in Cancun (where he flew tonight while his constituents are literally freezing to death) is peak @GOP. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 18, 2021

*If* Ted Cruz went to Cancun in the middle of the Texas crisis, it would still only be the *second* worst thing he's done in the *two* months of 2021 so far.#insurrection #incitement — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the man Texas should have sent to the Senate back in 2018 was doing this.