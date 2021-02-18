Politics
While Texans Freeze, Ted Cruz Heads To Cancún

Such a Ted Cruz thing to do that most people aren't even surprised, just disgusted as usual.
By Ed Scarce
So while millions of Texans are without heat or power, Texas Senator Ted Cruz thought it was an opportune time to take the family to Cancún, Mexico where the temperature will be around 80F and sunny, of course.

Source: KSAT

Photos circulating on Twitter late Wednesday purport to show Texas Senator Ted Cruz on a flight to Cancun, Mexico, during the state‘s historic disaster.

The images show a man with a striking similarity to Cruz in an airport and on a plane. Cruz’s office didn‘t respond to a request for comment but this story will be updated if they do. Other reporters said they had reached out as well but not heard back.

Some Twitter sleuths claimed they matched a mask, glasses, a ring, tennis shoes and headphones to past social media posts. One photo appears to show Cruz’s wife - who has appeared on national television - at his side.

One sleuth cited clues from a photo that puts Cruz inside the Houston International Airport near the terminal for a United flight to Cancun at 4:10 p.m.

Keith Edwards, a Democratic operative who worked on Georgia Senator Jon Ossof’s campaign had multiple people confirm that it was indeed Ted Cruz.

And confirmed.

Texas state Rep. Gene Wu was livid.

As were multiple A-list celebrities who made sure the world knows what Cruz is doing. #WhatAPOS was trending because of Ted Cruz.

Meanwhile, the man Texas should have sent to the Senate back in 2018 was doing this.

