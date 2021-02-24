Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dallas Party Store Creates Ted Cruz Piñatas

The Cruz 3-and-a-half-feet-tall piñata costs $100 and has to be pre-ordered.
By Ed Scarce
Dallas Party Store Creates Ted Cruz Piñatas
Image from: NBC News/ABC Party HQ

You know you've hit the big time when they're making piñatas out of you. Warms the heart to think that soon Texas children will be beating Ted Cruz apart. If it were accurate though there'd be nothing inside, just like the man himself.

Source: NBC, Dallas-Fort Worth

Last week, Cruz sparked widespread outrage for flying from Houston to Cancun, Mexico for a family vacation as millions of his fellow Texans endured historically low temperatures, widespread power outages and water losses.

"It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it," Cruz said after flying back by himself the next morning.

The online hubbub caused the owner of ABC Party HQ in the Bishop Arts District to spring into action and create a Cruz piñata.

The piñata is complete with Cruz wearing his Texas flag face mask, a phone in one hand, and his suitcase handle in the other. The piñata resembles Cruz in the airport last week as he landed back in Houston.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team