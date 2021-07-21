Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Cancún Cruz Gloats And Giggles About Texas Dems Getting COVID

Harris Faulkner strokes Ted Cruz's pathetic ego, and kills irony dead by saying: in Texas, 'we don't cut and run.'
By John Amato
31 min ago by John Amato
Views:

With a straight face, Sen. Ted Cruz joined Fox News today and attacked Texas Democrats for refusing to give a quorum to Republicans to ram through their extreme and immoral voting rights bill.

Not too long ago, Sen. Cruz caused a major outrage with Republicans and Democrats alike when Texas' power grid froze during a major storm. Instead of helping his constituents, Cruz boarded a plane to Cancún with his family to wait out the Texas freeze, leaving Texans in the lurch.

Before introducing Cruz, host Harris Faulkner highlighted an op-ed from the right-wing Washington Examiner, as if that's a credible media outlet. The Examiner actually called Texas' voting rights bill "a benign piece of voting rights legislation."

Sure thing.

Faulkner then introduced Cancún Cruz by saying, "This is your home state of Texas. You have seen what I know, with my relatives, in Texas we don't do. We don't cut and run."

Irony alert, Will Robinson.

A smirking Ted Cruz said, "Karma is a remarkable thing, and this episode really embodies all that's wrong with the modern Democratic party."

Cruz thinks it's karma that the Dems had a few breakthrough COVID cases by not wearing masks on the plane. Meanwhile, it's his party that has been bashing mask-wearing and railing against the vaccine, hosting super-spreaders galore. True karma is the GOP is killing off its own voters, hastening the much needed extinguishing of its own party.

And hypocrisy? That's Cruz personified.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team