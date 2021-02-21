SNL Weekend Update TORCHES Ted Cruz For Cancun Getaway During Texas Crisis

Saturday Night Live completely torched Ted Cruz and it was *glorious*. For those who aren't full aware, Cruz decided to jaunt off to Cancun in the midst of a humanitarian crisis in his own state, with millions of Texans out of power, water and food. After he returned, he took photos of himself handing out (or maybe stealing?) water from Texans. He was also mocked in the cold open when Aidy Bryant played him, delivering a fake apology.

The Weekend Update anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, eviscerated him. Jost nailed him for blaming his teenage daughters for the trip:

“If you think it’s bad he’s throwing his daughters under the bus, Cruz would like you to know that statement was his wife’s idea."

Jost then nailed Cruz for wearing a Texas face mask when he came back from Cancun:

“It’s like if Jared and Ivanka walked down 5th Avenue wearing ‘I Love New York’ shirts.”

Absolutely hilarious.