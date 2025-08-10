Vinay Prasad Returns To FDA Just Two Weeks After Firing

It's always good to see one of these Laura Loomer takedowns reversed, but Prasad really is a antivax nut job. Via Politico:

Dr. Vinay Prasad is back at the FDA less than two weeks after the White House pressed the head of the agency to remove him from his multiple agency leadership roles, an HHS spokesperson said Saturday. After Commissioner Marty Makary requested the return of Prasad to his job regulating biologics and vaccines, the White House decided the agency could bring him back after reviewing Prasad’s past remarks highlighted by right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer last month, according to a person familiar with the decision granted anonymity to discuss the decision. “At the FDA’s request, Dr. Vinay Prasad is resuming leadership of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said. “Neither the White House nor HHS will allow the fake news media to distract from the critical work the FDA is carrying out under the Trump administration.”

Back in May, Prasad and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary published an article in The New England Journal of Medicine announcing that the FDA would limit COVID-19 vaccines to people over 65 or at high risk of serious illness and would require manufacturers to conduct additional large studies to evaluate their benefits for children and healthy younger adults.

We already know the benefits, and we already know that children can suffer severe long-term effects from covid, but whatever. Bobby Kennedy and his gang can just pull stuff out of their collective ass.

