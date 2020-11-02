Trump Hints At Firing Fauci After Election

Trump alluded to firing Dr. Fauci, a key member of his coronavirus task force after the chants began.

Source: The Hill

President Trump suggested at a campaign rally late Sunday that he may attempt to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Election Day, escalating his criticism of the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Trump’s remarks came after his supporters in Opa-Locka, Fla. broke out into loud chants of “fire Fauci.”

“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump responded to the crowd.

“I appreciate the advice. I appreciate the advice. No, he's been wrong though a lot. He's a nice man though. He's been wrong on a lot,” Trump continued.

The president went on to attack Fauci’s credibility, criticizing him for altering his early position on the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as did other top health experts. Trump also claimed that Fauci opposed his decision to restrict travel from China, despite the top health official publicly backing it.