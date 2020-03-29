Dr. Fauci Warns Coronavirus Deaths In US Could Top 100,000

It's always shocking to hear someone from Trump's coronavirus task force say things that are based in reality, instead of just regurgitating Trump's Happy Talk bullshit.

And note, Dr. Fauci wasn't even giving credence to the worst-case scenarios, statistical models showing millions of deaths. What he said this morning should be sobering enough.

As of this writing, there were about 124,000 cases in the United States and over 2200 deaths.

Source: Associated Press