Ted Cruz Fearmongers About Mamdani Presidency

My, the collective MAGA freakout over Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory is something to behold. But the prize may go to Sen. Ted “Cancun” Cruz for his prediction that the ineligible Mamdani is all but a shoo-in for the top of the Democratic ticket in 2028. That is, if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t beat him to it.

On Fox Business, Cruz told a credulous Larry Kudlow that Mamdani and AOC are the two frontrunners ifor 2028. “He’s not even eligible, but what do they care?” Cruz added. “Law doesn’t mean anything to them. That’s where their party is.”

Remind me again, Ted, which party nominated and elected a guy convicted of 34 felonies? Which party nominated and elected the same felon after he stole classified documents, did nothing after his supporters ransacked the Capitol and chanted that they wanted to hang his vice president? And which party now condones Trump’s extrajudicial killing spree in the Caribbean and just abdicated (including Cruz's vote) its Constitutional authority to stop his crazy war mongering against Venezuela? Spoiler alert: It wasn’t the Democrats.

Project much, Cancun Teddy? Let’s hope you’re also worried s**tless about your own upcoming re-election after Tuesday night’s Democratic tsunami.