Ted Cruz Fearmongers About Mamdani Presidency

Zohran Mamdani is weeks away from being sworn in as NYC mayor but Ted Cruz claims he’s a “frontrunner” to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 7, 2025

My, the collective MAGA freakout over Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory is something to behold. But the prize may go to Sen. Ted “Cancun” Cruz for his prediction that the ineligible Mamdani is all but a shoo-in for the top of the Democratic ticket in 2028. That is, if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t beat him to it.

On Fox Business, Cruz told a credulous Larry Kudlow that Mamdani and AOC are the two frontrunners ifor 2028. “He’s not even eligible, but what do they care?” Cruz added. “Law doesn’t mean anything to them. That’s where their party is.”

Remind me again, Ted, which party nominated and elected a guy convicted of 34 felonies? Which party nominated and elected the same felon after he stole classified documents, did nothing after his supporters ransacked the Capitol and chanted that they wanted to hang his vice president? And which party now condones Trump’s extrajudicial killing spree in the Caribbean and just abdicated (including Cruz's vote) its Constitutional authority to stop his crazy war mongering against Venezuela? Spoiler alert: It wasn’t the Democrats.

Project much, Cancun Teddy? Let’s hope you’re also worried s**tless about your own upcoming re-election after Tuesday night’s Democratic tsunami.

Ted Cruz: "I think right now the 2 frontrunners for the Democratic nomination in 2028 are AOC and Mamdani. Now, he's not even eligible, but what do they care? Law doesn't mean anything to them. That's where their party is."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-06T21:46:48.374Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon